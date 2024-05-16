Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow expected on B.C. mountain passes for long weekend

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
FILE - Snow is expected on B.C.'s mountain passes this long weekend. View image in full screen
FILE - Snow is expected on B.C.'s mountain passes this long weekend. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Anyone with plans to travel in and out of B.C.’s Southern Interior for the May long weekend should be prepared for some snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning motorists that there will be snow on all major mountain highways this weekend, including the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass, Kootenay Pass, Begbie Summit, and Rogers Pass.

An estimated two to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Thursday night and Friday morning, and possibly early Saturday. Higher elevations could see even more.

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions Thursday morning'
Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions Thursday morning
Trending Now

“An upper low will bring a cool airmass to higher elevations of the B.C. Interior tonight and into this long weekend,” said the warning issued Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Colder air along with precipitation means the mountain passes can expect a dusting of snow overnight Thursday, and possibly overnight Friday.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

For Allison Pass, the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Begbie summit, snow can be expected above 1,000 metres. At Rogers and Kootenay Pass, snow is expected above 1,300 metres.

The national weather agency warned that transportation routes may be impacted and travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices