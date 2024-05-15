SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Potential for light rain at Fort Nelson wildfire, B.C. officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2024 6:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Experts say B.C. wildfire strategy needs to change'
Experts say B.C. wildfire strategy needs to change
Residents of Fort Nelson and the surrounding area remain in a holding pattern as the Parker Lake wildfire grows -- but at this point -- not towards the town. As Andrea Macpherson reports, as threatening wildfires appear to be starting earlier and earlier each year in this province, experts say it's time to change our approach to fighting them.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A low-pressure system moving into northern B.C. is expected to dampen activity at a wildfire that has forced several thousand people to flee their homes in and around Fort Nelson.

The BC Wildfire Service said in an update Wednesday that cooler temperatures in the low teens, along with higher humidity, should reduce the chances of intense fire activity.

It said there’s potential for light rain, which would further lower the risk of the fire spreading closer to the town of about 4,700 people, who were put under an evacuation order on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Next steps as wildfire continues to burn near Fort Nelson'
Next steps as wildfire continues to burn near Fort Nelson

The town and the Fort Nelson First Nation have been under threat from the 84-square-kilometre Parker Lake wildfire burning just outside the community. The out-of-control blaze had exploded in size on Friday and Saturday. It’s now an estimated 12,741 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

A much more massive fire, the Patry Creek blaze, is burning about 25 kilometres north of Fort Nelson.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It has grown to 718 square kilometres in size, up from 464 square kilometres yesterday, but the wildfire service said it does not pose an immediate risk to the town and firefighting conditions are favourable in the short term.

The Doig River First Nation and Peace River Regional District have also issued evacuation orders due to a separate fire north of Fort St. John. That fire is now listed as being held after control lines held overnight.

A public information meeting for evacuees from the Fort Nelson area is set to take place in Fort St. John later on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s extreme weather events costing billions, but what can be done?'
Canada’s extreme weather events costing billions, but what can be done?
Trending Now

Rob Fraser, mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, which includes Fort Nelson, said in a video online that the thousands of people who escaped to Fort St. John have significantly increased the small town’s population.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, when it’s 3,500 people (who) drop into a community of 25,000, it’s a shock. It’s a shock to them. So please be patient,” he said.

While conditions are looking favourable around the blaze threatening Fort Nelson, the BC Wildfire Service also said conditions remain unseasonably warm and dry throughout much of the province.

Meanwhile, CN Rail has suspended service in parts of B.C. due to wildfire activity.

The organization said in a statement that service on their network north of Buick towards Fort Nelson is suspended.

“We are working with the Province of B.C. and our impacted customers as our crews assess damages and identify any required repairs,” Ashley Michnowski, senior manager of media relations, said in an email.

Click to play video: 'Fort Nelson pets impacted by wildfire brought to safety'
Fort Nelson pets impacted by wildfire brought to safety

-With a file from Global News’ Amy Judd

Advertisement
More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices