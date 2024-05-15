Stunning win for Vees as Penticton rallies to win Game 7 against Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

For the third year in a row, the Penticton Vees will play for the Fred Page Cup, thanks to a stunning and near-impossible comeback on Tuesday night.

The Vees scored three times in the final five minutes, including twice in the final 27 seconds of the game, as Penticton somehow roared back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Salmon Arm 4-3.

The win in Game 7 of the Interior Conference final earned the Vees a 4-3 series win and a trip to the BCHL’s championship series.

2:05 Oilers beat Canucks 3-2, tie series

Nolan Stevenson scored two of Penticton’s last two goals, the first at 15:16 of the third period to make it 3-2, then the winner, a one-timer from the point, at 19:46.

Story continues below advertisement

In between, Conyr Hellyer made it 3-3 when he scored on a back-door tip-in at 19:33.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We had about (five and a half minutes) to go and I said (to the bench) how little we’re scoring and we’re going to have to pull the goaltender,” said Vees GM and head coach Fred Harbinson, whose team is seeking its third consecutive league title.

“I told the guys on the bench to be aware and as I’m saying it, we score (to make it 3-2).”

Harbinson said in the final minute, “our guys were gassed and we were fortunate that (Salmon Arm) made a decision to call a time out. That allowed us to rest our top unit and we put them back out again, and the rest is history.”

4:47 Dave Babych talks about the Canucks playoffs

On the flip side, Salmon Arm seemed to have the game in the bag halfway through the third period despite being heavily outshot.

Story continues below advertisement

After a scoreless first, Zack Stringer opened the scoring at 1:52 of the second for Penticton. But halfway through the frame, Cole Cooksey levelled the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal for Salmon Arm at 13:03.

In the third, Nathan Mackie scored back-to-back goals to make it 2-1 and then 3-1 for the Silverbacks. His markers came at 8:52, then at 10:01.

After that, though, the Vees started their impressive comeback.

Will Ingemann made 22 saves as Penticton outshot Salmon Arm 49-25, including 16-10 in the third. Eli Pulver finished with 45 saves for the Silverbacks.

“What a way to win the hockey game,” said Harbinson.

Penticton will meet Surrey in the league final. The Eagles won the Coastal Conference final 4-3 after posting a 3-2 victory over Alberni Valley in Game 7 on Tuesday.

The series will pit the league’s top two teams against each other. The schedule has not yet been released.