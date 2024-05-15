Menu

Crime

After 3 deaths in 3 days, community drug alert issued for Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
A reporter holds up an example of the Fentanyl. View image in full screen
A reporter holds up an example of the Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jacquelyn Martin
After three deaths in three days, a community drug alert has been sent out for the area by the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy.

The agency says that there were three suspected overdose related deaths between Saturday and Monday in Waterloo Region.

“The unregulated drug supply is unpredictable, drug overdoses/poisonings may require more naloxone and unexpected reactions may occur,” WRIDS warned.

The CTS site in Kitchener has a drug-checking program and WRIDS says that fentanyl samples have found the drug mixed with fentanyl analogues, desalkylgidazepam, bromazolam, xylazine, medetomidine/dexmedetomidine and parafluorofentanyl.

The agency says that fentanyl that is coloured burgundy, deep red to light pink, green, and pale green are causes for concern.

“While a connection between the substances identified and the suspected drug overdose/poisoning related deaths is not known, the details on these substances are included for your information,” WRIDS notes.

As of May 13, there have been 31 suspected overdose deaths in the area, according to WRIDS. This follows on the heels of 65 deaths in 2023.

