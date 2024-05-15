After 3 deaths in 3 days, community drug alert issued for Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

After three deaths in three days, a community drug alert has been sent out for the area by the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy.

The agency says that there were three suspected overdose related deaths between Saturday and Monday in Waterloo Region.

“The unregulated drug supply is unpredictable, drug overdoses/poisonings may require more naloxone and unexpected reactions may occur,” WRIDS warned.

The CTS site in Kitchener has a drug-checking program and WRIDS says that fentanyl samples have found the drug mixed with fentanyl analogues, desalkylgidazepam, bromazolam, xylazine, medetomidine/dexmedetomidine and parafluorofentanyl.

The agency says that fentanyl that is coloured burgundy, deep red to light pink, green, and pale green are causes for concern.

“While a connection between the substances identified and the suspected drug overdose/poisoning related deaths is not known, the details on these substances are included for your information,” WRIDS notes.

As of May 13, there have been 31 suspected overdose deaths in the area, according to WRIDS. This follows on the heels of 65 deaths in 2023.