Crime

Cambridge man arrested after hate-motivated incident on GRT bus in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 11:43 am
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
A Cambridge, Ont., man was arrested on Tuesday morning after a hate-motivated incident on a Grand River Transit bus in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say that at around 11 a.m., a man began to yell at his victim while riding a bus near Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive. The man also directed racial slurs at his victim and assaultive gestures.

The service credited the bus driver for stepping in to help by trying to get the suspect off the bus but the man continued to scream. He attempted to punch the driver but missed.

Eventually, the man got off the bus but gave it a boot before he left, causing damage, according to police.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Cambridge before charging him with assault and mischief under $5,000.

