Addictions, reconciliation and Saskatoon’s future discussed at State of the City

The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce hosted Mayor Charlie Clark’s final State of the City event at TCU Place Tuesday, touching on a myriad of topics.

“We are now a city of 300,000 people that is setting the bar for urban prairie living,” Clark said.

He said Saskatoon is on the cusp of becoming a bigger city. Clark added that the city is also driving the economy of Saskatchewan.

“We take that seriously and we need to continue to play that role to create opportunity for everyone.”

He said Saskatoon is taking steps towards reconciliation, going “from land acknowledgements and flag raisings and words to the actions, to the commitment of partnerships.”

Clark said Saskatoon is in a state of transformational diversity, saying people from across the world are looking at the city to determine if its a home for them.

“These families are kicking the tires of Saskatoon, determining if they have a future here. And I think we can all agree, in the last 20 years it has truly changed if you think of the face of our city.”

He said Saskatoon has some significant challenges.

“I wish that it felt like we’re getting better when it comes to addictions, homelessness and increased weapons on the street, and the impacts they are having on families, on overdose deaths, on people.”

Clark said Saskatoon had record population growth last year, adding that Saskatchewan has what the world needs.

“I think we have every reason to believe we have the fundamentals that are going to drive the economy into the future.”

He asserted that work also needs to be done to address the climate challenge, noting that is part of being a successful community in the future.

Clark spoke about several projects being planned for Saskatoon, pointing to the Downtown Event and Entertainment District.

He said that TCU Place can’t hold the type of events a city the size of Saskatoon deserves and that the SaskTel Centre needs to be replaced.

Clark said the city also hopes to have shovels in the ground for the new library this year as well.

“Just take a minute to think about all those projects together and in 15 years, if they come to pass, what kind of city we will be.”

Clark also had a message for Saskatoon’s future mayor.

“Build your team and build relationships with the people around you, because we are living in times when you do not know the crisis or curveball that is going to get thrown at you. And if you don’t remember that you are just part of a team, to have people you can trust in tough times, but also people who trust you, those challenges are going to be much more difficult.”

He said when he first became mayor there was this idea that he should have all the answers, but Clark quickly realized that he doesn’t.

He added that some things have to get resolved by working with your team and listening to each other.

“I see people who do that, they think they’re going to be the king and they kind of take people for granted. … Don’t let the name ‘your worship’ go to your head.”

He said if someone wants to be successful as mayor, they have to realize that the job means lifting other people up.

Clark added that getting out into the community is important as a mayor as well, saying he’s learned the most when he has taken the bus, gone on a ride along with police, or taken part in the Sanctum 36 Hour Challenge.

Clark also spoke about divisiveness and the growing instability being seen by some in political discourse.

“It has to do with the decisions leaders make about how we are going to respond in these times, because people are living in times of uncertainty and fear.”

He said leaders, not just people in politics, need to decide what to do in the face of that fear and division.

“I am very concerned that what we are seeing more and more in politics is the politics of blame.”

Clark said blame is lazy and easy and doesn’t have courage.

He said everything that is incredible within Saskatoon wasn’t created because people focused on blame, they focused on creating a good community.

Clark also spoke on other topics like addressing crime and public transportation.