Health

Nova Scotia health official says virtual care ‘here to stay’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
Visitors attend the spring session of the Nova Scotia legislature at Province House in Halifax on March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A Nova Scotia health official told a legislature committee today that virtual health care is “absolutely here to stay.”

Kim Barro, associate deputy minister of health, says virtual care has become an important access point for primary care and the province has no plans to gradually scale back its usage.

However, Barro says the province’s goal remains to connect every Nova Scotian to some form of primary care, either through a physician’s office or collaborative clinic.

She says it’s important for people to have access to a so-called “health home” where health professionals are familiar with a patient’s needs.

Dr. Colin Audain, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, told the committee that virtual care, managed through the province’s agreement with private provider Maple, is a bit of a “Band-Aid solution.”

But Audain says remote care is still an important access point for people who don’t have primary care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

