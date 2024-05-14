Menu

Crime

2 men face charges in Hamilton shooting that sent bystander to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 3:40 pm
1 min read
Police have arrested one man and have identified another outstanding suspect in connection with an early May shooting in downtown Hamilton that sent a bystander to hospital.

Investigators say the incident near King Street East and East Avenue North involved two individuals who were reportedly exchanging gunfire around 11 a.m. on May 6.

A 50-year-old bystander was grazed by a stray bullet and sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released, according to Hamilton police Const. Indy Bharaj.

Bharaj said the suspect arrested was the driver of a grey BMW and the person seen ducking on the driver’s side of the car in surveillance footage recovered from a nearby camera.

“Evidence gathered … suggests these individuals are both believed to have been armed,” Bharaj added.

In a release, detectives say a 34-year-old Hamilton man was arrested on Tuesday and faces 19 charges, including assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

A 21-year-old from the city has been identified as the other suspect and also faces a slew of charges, including careless use and discharging of a firearm.

Police say the focus of the investigation currently involves the two suspects, however, they are seeking to identify others seen in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

