Bystander hit by gunfire during daytime shooting in central Hamilton: police

One person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Hamilton’s city centre late Monday morning, according to police.

Investigators say a bystander was the individual struck by the shots in an area around King Street East and East Avenue North.

“A male in his 50’s was struck and transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition,” Hamilton police const. Indy Bharaj said.

“The victim is not believed to be the intended target and just a passerby.”

Traffic in an area enclosed by King Street East, King William, Emerald Street North and Victoria Avenue was affected due to closures for a couple of hours.

The scene was released by detectives just before 1:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

