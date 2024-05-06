Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bystander hit by gunfire during daytime shooting in central Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 12:30 pm
1 min read
Hamilton police say they are investigating a shooting in the city centre near King Street East and East Avenue. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are investigating a shooting in the city centre near King Street East and East Avenue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Hamilton’s city centre late Monday morning, according to police.

Investigators say a bystander was the individual struck by the shots in an area around King Street East and East Avenue North.

“A male in his 50’s was struck and transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition,” Hamilton police const. Indy Bharaj said.

“The victim is not believed to be the intended target and just a passerby.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Traffic in an area enclosed by King Street East, King William, Emerald Street North and Victoria Avenue was affected due to closures for a couple of hours.

The scene was released by detectives just before 1:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices