Police seek 2 suspects in Hamilton shooting that sent bystander to hospital

Police are seeking to identify two suspects captured on surveillance footage, connected with a shooting Monday that sent a man to hospital.

Investigators say a 50-year-old male bystander was “grazed” by one of several shots fired in an alleyway around 11: a.m. near King Street East and East Avenue North.

It’s believed the shooting involved two individuals and that the victim was not the intended target, according to a police spokesperson.

One of the suspects was the driver of a grey BMW, who appeared to be ducking on the driver’s side of his vehicle in the surveillance video, wearing a black hoodie and pants with white running shoes.

“Evidence gathered … suggests these individuals are both believed to have been armed,” const. Indy Bharaj said. “One of the suspects was observed operating a grey BMW sedan. Police have since recovered this vehicle.”

The second suspect, not seen on video, was a man wearing white shorts and a white hooded sweater.

“It is unclear to investigators what, if any, relationship exists between the two suspects,” Bharaj explained. “The motive for this shooting remains central to the investigation and has yet to be identified.”

Detectives are still trying to determine whether the BMW driver returned fire.

Several witnesses are seen in the video, including a woman seen in the video getting into the BMW with a suspect, but police say none have come forward to investigators.

Bharaj says the focus of the investigation currently involves identifying the two suspects, however, they are seeking to identify others seen in the video.

“We continue working to figure out … what relationship the individuals have to the individual that fled the area in that vehicle,” he said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from hospital as of Wednesday, said Bharaj.