Crime

Woman’s death on Alberta first nation ruled homicide

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Montreal May Day protest View image in full screen
FILE. Alberta RCMP are asking for the public's help investigating the May 5, 2024, homicide of a woman on Alexander First Nation. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into the May 5th death of a woman at a home on the Alexander First Nation.

At around 2:30 p.m. that day, Morinville RCMP were called by EMS to help with an adult female patient “in medical distress” at a home on the First Nation, which is about 20 kilometres west of Morinville.

EMS took the woman to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Morinville RCMP notified the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit about the death.

The body was taken to the medical examiner. An autopsy determined the death was a homicide. The exact cause of death was not released.

The RCMP is asking the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Morinville RCMP at (780) 939-1600 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).

