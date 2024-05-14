Woman’s death on Alberta first nation ruled homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into the May 5th death of a woman at a home on the Alexander First Nation.

At around 2:30 p.m. that day, Morinville RCMP were called by EMS to help with an adult female patient “in medical distress” at a home on the First Nation, which is about 20 kilometres west of Morinville.

EMS took the woman to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Morinville RCMP notified the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit about the death.

The body was taken to the medical examiner. An autopsy determined the death was a homicide. The exact cause of death was not released.

The RCMP is asking the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Morinville RCMP at (780) 939-1600 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).