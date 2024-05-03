Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup near Alexander First Nation: Alta. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Morinville, Alta., are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman from the Alexander First Nation who was killed Thursday when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Police were called to Highway 642 between Range Road 271 and 272 just after 10 p.m. First responders tended to the woman, but she died on scene.

Police said the occupants of the pickup truck that struck the pedestrian remained on scene and were not injured.

RCMP said a preliminary investigation has ruled out driver impairment as a factor in the accident.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.