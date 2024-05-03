Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup near Alexander First Nation: Alta. RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP say the occupants of the pickup truck that struck the woman remained at the scene of the accident. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP say the occupants of the pickup truck that struck the woman remained at the scene of the accident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Morinville, Alta., are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman from the Alexander First Nation who was killed Thursday when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Police were called to Highway 642 between Range Road 271 and 272 just after 10 p.m. First responders tended to the woman, but she died on scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the occupants of the pickup truck that struck the pedestrian remained on scene and were not injured.

RCMP said a preliminary investigation has ruled out driver impairment as a factor in the accident.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices