Canada

RCMP searching for missing man from Fort Alexander First Nation, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 5:02 pm
Photo of Murray Andrew Courchene. Reported missing on Jan 3, 2023.
Photo of Murray Andrew Courchene. Reported missing on Jan 3, 2023. Powerview RCMP

RCMP are searching for a 41-year-old man from Fort Alexander First Nation, Man., who was reported missing on Jan 3.

Police say Murray Andrew Courchene last spoke with family members on Dec. 15, 2022 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officials believe it’s possible he is in Winnipeg but the investigation has not resulted in any solid leads on his whereabouts thus far.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say missing man likely victim of foul play'
Winnipeg police say missing man likely victim of foul play
