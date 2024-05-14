Menu

Crime

Police say murder charge laid after deadly fight in central Edmonton parking lot

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 9:53 am
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
A fight in a central Edmonton parking lot last week that left a 39-year-old man dead has resulted in another man being charged, police said Tuesday.

In a news release, police said Brad Alook, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Joshua Cardinal.

Police officers were called to a disturbance reported at a parking lot in the area of 108A Avenue and 98th Street at about 9:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police said they were told “a large group of people were fighting” there.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When they arrived, they found Cardinal suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated him and took him to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An autopsy was completed Monday and concluded Cardinal died from multiple stab wounds.

While a charge has been laid, police said they still hope to hear from anyone who may have more information about what happened. People can call police with information at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.

