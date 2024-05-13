North Vancouver woman pleads for stolen chicken’s return: ‘they stole a family member’

A North Vancouver woman is speaking out after two masked intruders stole a pet chicken named Snowflake from her backyard.
Lindi Smith has owned backyard chickens ever since they were legalized in the City of North Vancouver more than a decade ago.
Security camera footage provided to Global News shows two shirtless, masked males breaking into Smith’s backyard chicken coop and taking Snowflake at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
“They grabbed her by her legs, and she was flapping and squawking. She’s never been handled like that in her life,” said Smith in an interview with Global News.
“I hope and pray that she’s still alive and that it wasn’t something disgusting, where they wanted to see what would happen giving it to a dog or torturing her in some way.”
She suspects Snowflake was stolen as part of a high school graduation prank.
Smith is now keeping the rest of her chickens indoors in her living room for the time being.
She suspects whoever took Snowflake is a member of the local community.
“If you didn’t live locally, you wouldn’t know they existed,” she says about her chicken coop.
Smith is urging whoever took Snowflake to return her, or for someone who knows the two thieves to urge them to bring her back.
“Somebody knows something, and I hope that they can overcome the stigma of being the one that tells because Snowflake’s life is worth more than that.”
Global News reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for comment, but did not immediately hear back.
