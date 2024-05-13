Montreal police make arrest in connection with city’s 10th homicide of 2024

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the city’s 10th homicide of 2024.

The suspect was arrested Sunday evening in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

In a press release, Montreal police said he is expected to appear in court later in the day on Monday and is facing first-degree murder charges.

The arrest came after a man was found bloodied and unconscious early Sunday morning in an alley near the intersection of Parc and Mont-Royal avenues.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police said there were signs of violence on the man’s body, but that they had not been caused by a weapon.

A command post and perimeter were set up at the scene on Sunday to allow for the investigation.