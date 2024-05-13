Menu

Crime

Montreal police make arrest in connection with city’s 10th homicide of 2024

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
RELATED:
Click to play video: 'Man found dead in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood was homicide victim, police say'
Man found dead in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood was homicide victim, police say
WATCH: The body of a 33-year man was found dead in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Montreal police say the death is a homicide. Global's Matilda Cerone reports.
Montreal police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the city’s 10th homicide of 2024.

The suspect was arrested Sunday evening in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

In a press release, Montreal police said he is expected to appear in court later in the day on Monday and is facing first-degree murder charges.

The arrest came after a man was found bloodied and unconscious early Sunday morning in an alley near the intersection of Parc and Mont-Royal avenues.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police said there were signs of violence on the man’s body, but that they had not been caused by a weapon.

A command post and perimeter were set up at the scene on Sunday to allow for the investigation.

