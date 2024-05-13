Montreal police make arrest in connection with city’s 10th homicide of 2024

Montreal police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the city’s 10th homicide of 2024.
The suspect was arrested Sunday evening in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
In a press release, Montreal police said he is expected to appear in court later in the day on Monday and is facing first-degree murder charges.
The arrest came after a man was found bloodied and unconscious early Sunday morning in an alley near the intersection of Parc and Mont-Royal avenues.
Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Police said there were signs of violence on the man’s body, but that they had not been caused by a weapon.
A command post and perimeter were set up at the scene on Sunday to allow for the investigation.
