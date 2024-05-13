Woman stabbed ‘repeatedly’ in Oshawa home, flees to neighbour for safety: police

A 45-year-old woman who was stabbed “repeatedly” inside of an Oshawa residence was able to flee to a neighbouring home for safety, police say.
Durham Regional Police said a man is now in custody and facing an attempted murder charge in relation to the incident.
Police said that at around noon on Sunday, officers responded to a call for an armed person in the area of Cedar Street and Wentworth Street West.
“A male got into an altercation with a female and stabbed her repeatedly while inside their residence,” police said.
“The victim was able to flee the residence and run to a neighbouring home.”
Police arrived and arrested the suspect.
The woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with injuries that were reported to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim and accused were in an intimate relationship, police said.
A 42-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.
Police haven’t named the suspect in order to protect the victim’s identity.
