Woman stabbed ‘repeatedly’ in Oshawa home, flees to neighbour for safety: police

A 45-year-old woman who was stabbed “repeatedly” inside of an Oshawa residence was able to flee to a neighbouring home for safety, police say.

Durham Regional Police said a man is now in custody and facing an attempted murder charge in relation to the incident.

Police said that at around noon on Sunday, officers responded to a call for an armed person in the area of Cedar Street and Wentworth Street West.

“A male got into an altercation with a female and stabbed her repeatedly while inside their residence,” police said.

“The victim was able to flee the residence and run to a neighbouring home.”

Police arrived and arrested the suspect.

The woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with injuries that were reported to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and accused were in an intimate relationship, police said.

A 42-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police haven’t named the suspect in order to protect the victim’s identity.