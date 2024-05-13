SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

‘I’ve never seen a fire move like this’: Manitoba conservation officer on northern blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Northern Manitoba communities evacuated following massive wildfire'
Northern Manitoba communities evacuated following massive wildfire
On Monday, Manitoba Wildfire Service acting director Earl Simmons commented on a weekend wildfire in northern Manitoba saying "I've been working with wildfires for over 40 years and I've never seen any fire move like this one."
A gargantuan fire, roughly two-thirds the size of Winnipeg, continues to burn near Flin Flon, Man.

Chief conservation officer Earl Simmons of the Manitoba Wildfire Service told media Monday afternoon that the blaze — covering an area about 42 kilometres long and 12 kilometres wide — has spread at a rate of about two kilometres an hour.

“I’ve been working in wildfire for 40 years… I’ve never seen a fire move like this fire moved,” Simmons said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It was driven by the wind. It started off north by Flin Flon… and went south towards Cranberry Portage, missing the community by about one kilometre.”

Simmons said the fire exploded in only a day from 35 hectares to 3,000 hectares.

About 50 firefighters from Ontario and Saskatchewan have been brought in to help battle the fire.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire update'
Manitoba wildfire update
