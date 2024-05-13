Menu

Fire

Fire involving power line seriously damages garage in central Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 106th Avenue and 110th Street at about 6:50 a.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
A garage in central Edmonton sustained significant damage after a fire that involved a power line broke out Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 106th Avenue and 110th Street at about 6:50 a.m.

“Fire crews arrived on scene five minutes later to a garage fire with an overhead power line involved,” the spokesperson said, noting that the utility provider Epcor was notified and called to the scene as well.

According to EFRS, the fire was brought under control about 20 minutes later and declared out at 7:57 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

