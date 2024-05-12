Iconic red lions stolen from West Vancouver restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

A West Vancouver restaurant is pleading for the return of its beloved and well-known mascot statues after someone allegedly stole them right off the patio.

Red Lion Bar and Grill managing partner Mario Corsi says his two lion statues were stolen some time Saturday.

Staff didn’t notice the lions were missing until well into the day.

“I noticed around 4 p.m., my great detective skills,” bar manager Tomislave Kero said. “I’m like, ‘Come on, why does someone want plastic lions?’”

2:02 Concerns over ‘supercars’ excessively speeding in West Vancouver

He says the two brightly coloured plastic felines have graced the restaurant’s entrance to the West Vancouver restaurant and welcomed patrons for 20 years and it’s heartbreaking to see them gone.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody knows the red lions. The kids, the old, everybody who walks by knows about the red lions,” he said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“They survived COVID, they survived the snowstorms, but I guess they didn’t survive the thieves.”

Corsi says whoever took the lions can return them, no questions asked, or contact the restaurant to let them know where they are.

“I would really appreciate it,” Corsi said.