Crime

Iconic red lions stolen from West Vancouver restaurant

By Lasia Kretzel & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
The Red Lion in West Vancouver says its two beloved red lion statues were stolen Saturday. View image in full screen
The Red Lion in West Vancouver says its two beloved red lion statues were stolen Saturday. Global News
A West Vancouver restaurant is pleading for the return of its beloved and well-known mascot statues after someone allegedly stole them right off the patio.

Red Lion Bar and Grill managing partner Mario Corsi says his two lion statues were stolen some time Saturday.

Staff didn’t notice the lions were missing until well into the day.

“I noticed around 4 p.m., my great detective skills,” bar manager Tomislave Kero said. “I’m like, ‘Come on, why does someone want plastic lions?’”

He says the two brightly coloured plastic felines have graced the restaurant’s entrance to the West Vancouver restaurant and welcomed patrons for 20 years and it’s heartbreaking to see them gone.

“Everybody knows the red lions. The kids, the old, everybody who walks by knows about the red lions,” he said.

“They survived COVID, they survived the snowstorms, but I guess they didn’t survive the thieves.”

Corsi says whoever took the lions can return them, no questions asked, or contact the restaurant to let them know where they are.

“I would really appreciate it,” Corsi said.

