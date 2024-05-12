Man in custody after woman stabbed several times in Oshawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is recovering with serious injuries after she was stabbed multiple times at a residence in Oshawa on Sunday, police say.

Durham police said the woman was able to run outside the residence on Carlton Court where witnesses were able to call 911 just before noon.

The woman was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police told Global News the woman is now stable, and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The male suspect, who is known to the victim, has been arrested.

Police said there were no other injuries and there was no concern for public safety.

A male is in custody following a stabbing just before noon at a residence on Carlton Court in Oshawa. The female victim was taken to a Toronto hospital where she is listed in serious condition. No other injuries or concerns for public safety at this time. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 12, 2024