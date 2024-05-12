Menu

Crime

Man in custody after woman stabbed several times in Oshawa: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
A woman is recovering with serious injuries after she was stabbed multiple times at a residence in Oshawa on Sunday, police say.

Durham police said the woman was able to run outside the residence on Carlton Court where witnesses were able to call 911 just before noon.

The woman was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police told Global News the woman is now stable, and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The male suspect, who is known to the victim, has been arrested.

Police said there were no other injuries and there was no concern for public safety.

