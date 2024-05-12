Menu

Sports

Vancouver to host first free Canucks watch party. Where else to catch Game 3 in Metro Vancouver

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 4:11 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Here’s how Canucks fans and players celebrated a big Game 1 win over Edmonton'
Here’s how Canucks fans and players celebrated a big Game 1 win over Edmonton
RELATED: Canucks fans took to the streets Wednesday night following the team's win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Plus, the players reflect on their performance as they look to Game 2.
Canucks fans will finally be able to cheer on the team at an official, free outdoor viewing party in Vancouver on Sunday evening as the team takes on the Oilers in Game 3 of round two in the Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton.

The city is hosting its first watch party at Oak Meadows Park at 37th Avenue and Oak Street with room for 2,000 people. Sunday’s event kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with future start times to be announced.

Leashed pets are welcome, but the city has asked people to leave alcohol at home.

Smaller events are also being hosted at Creekside, False Creek, Kerrisdale, Killarney, Kitsilano and Roadhouse Community Centres.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m.

Rogers Arena will continue to host its game viewing parties. Admission is priced at $15, with reduced-price food and drinks available. However, tickets sell out fast.

Abbotsford Centre also announced Saturday it is hosting a second viewing party Sunday. Tickets are $10.

Proceeds from both arena parties go to the Canucks for Kids fund.

Other free viewing parties are also being hosted in Delta, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam, New Westminster and Maple Ridge.

Delta was the first municipality to host a viewing party and will continue the tradition at Social Heart Plaza at 11415 84 Avenue.

Burnaby residents can watch the game on the big screen at the newly opened Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre at 7789 18th Street in South Burnaby.

The Port Coquitlam Community Centre is hosting another party at 2150 Wilson Avenue and includes a projector screen, concession, drinks from local breweries and distilleries, and prizes.

New Westminster has a planned watch event at the Queensborough Community Centre. The city has previously hosted multiple viewing parties and has created a list of businesses who are hosting their own.

Finally, Maple Ridge’s Greg Moore Youth Centre is hosting another viewing party starting at 6 p.m.

