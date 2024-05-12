Vancouver to host first free Canucks watch party. Where else to catch Game 3 in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Canucks fans will finally be able to cheer on the team at an official, free outdoor viewing party in Vancouver on Sunday evening as the team takes on the Oilers in Game 3 of round two in the Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton.

The city is hosting its first watch party at Oak Meadows Park at 37th Avenue and Oak Street with room for 2,000 people. Sunday’s event kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with future start times to be announced.

Leashed pets are welcome, but the city has asked people to leave alcohol at home.

Smaller events are also being hosted at Creekside, False Creek, Kerrisdale, Killarney, Kitsilano and Roadhouse Community Centres.

GAME ON TONIGHT! Let’s go, #Canucks! Join us tonight at Playoffs in the Park, a free, family-friendly viewing area to watch Game 3! 📍 Oak Meadows Park, Oak St & W 37th Ave

🕛 5:30pm (puck drops at 6:30pm)

🚫 Alcohol is not permitted More info: https://t.co/qzXMgW62Np

1/3 pic.twitter.com/UAsCMFhWJ9 — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) May 12, 2024

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m.

Rogers Arena will continue to host its game viewing parties. Admission is priced at $15, with reduced-price food and drinks available. However, tickets sell out fast.

Abbotsford Centre also announced Saturday it is hosting a second viewing party Sunday. Tickets are $10.

Proceeds from both arena parties go to the Canucks for Kids fund.

ABBOTSFORD CENTRE HAD SO MUCH FUN IN GAME 2, WE’RE DOING IT AGAIN TOMORROW ‼️#Canucks Viewing Party for Game 3 is now on sale!

Watch the live feed on the video board with game day energy and in-arena highs for the third game of Round 2! GET TICKETS | https://t.co/xhbYtxjjSo pic.twitter.com/O36PBSDGty — Abbotsford Centre (@AbbyCentre) May 11, 2024

Other free viewing parties are also being hosted in Delta, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam, New Westminster and Maple Ridge.

Delta was the first municipality to host a viewing party and will continue the tradition at Social Heart Plaza at 11415 84 Avenue.

Burnaby residents can watch the game on the big screen at the newly opened Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre at 7789 18th Street in South Burnaby.

The Port Coquitlam Community Centre is hosting another party at 2150 Wilson Avenue and includes a projector screen, concession, drinks from local breweries and distilleries, and prizes.

New Westminster has a planned watch event at the Queensborough Community Centre. The city has previously hosted multiple viewing parties and has created a list of businesses who are hosting their own.

Finally, Maple Ridge’s Greg Moore Youth Centre is hosting another viewing party starting at 6 p.m.