Fire damages home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Police and fire crews remained on the scene of a house fire in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Sunday.

A fire broke out at 575 Wallace Road early Sunday. The house is showing signs of damage from the fire within, and police tape is surrounding the structure.

Firefighters and police on site have declined to offer insight into the incident.

