Fire

Fire damages home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
Police and fire crews remained on the scene of a house fire in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood Sunday afternoon. Significant damage is visible from the street. View image in full screen
Police and fire crews remained on the scene of a house fire in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood Sunday afternoon. Significant damage is visible from the street. Global News
Police and fire crews remained on the scene of a house fire in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Sunday.

A fire broke out at 575 Wallace Road early Sunday. The house is showing signs of damage from the fire within, and police tape is surrounding the structure.

Firefighters and police on site have declined to offer insight into the incident.

Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau visits Central Okanagan'
Justin Trudeau visits Central Okanagan
