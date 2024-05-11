Fashion fundraiser held for Shuswap Paws Rescue Society

Around 200 people gathered in the Shuswap this week to raise money for a local animal-care organization.
The event, held in Blind Bay at the Cedar Heights Hall, was hosted by a third party, with funds going to Shuswap Paws Rescue Society.
Barbara Gosselin, president of Shuswap Paws, says events like this help fund spays and neuters, plus other emergencies as well, like a puppy who needed surgery to have an eye removed.
“Spaying and neutering are the only way that we are going to curb the overpopulation of animals,” said Gosselin.
One of the fundraiser organizers, Dee Lewis, said, “We like fashion, we like to have fun, but we like to do it for a good cause. And we thought Shuswap Paws Rescue Society was it.
“I think Shuswap Paws is important because our furry friends can’t speak for themselves. But we can do whatever it takes to help them.
“It warms my heart to know that there are this many community individuals who would support something this mighty and spectacular.”
For more information about Shuswap Paws, visit the group’s Facebook page.
