Crime

Peterborough police, Homeland Security probe leads to child pornography arrest

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'OPP online child exploitation investigation leads to 64 people being charged'
OPP online child exploitation investigation leads to 64 people being charged
RELATED: The OPP announced staggering numbers Wednesday in an online child exploitation investigation involving police services across the province. Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports on how it's become a growing issue.
A joint Canadian-U.S. child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of a man in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough police say their six-month investigation involved the service’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE) and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation led ICE members on Wednesday to execute a search warrant at a residence in the city.

A 45-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with:

  • possession of child pornography
  • importing, distributing, selling or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography
  • agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Related News
