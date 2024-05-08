Peterborough police, Homeland Security probe leads to child pornography arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A joint Canadian-U.S. child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of a man in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough police say their six-month investigation involved the service’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE) and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation led ICE members on Wednesday to execute a search warrant at a residence in the city.

A 45-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with:

possession of child pornography

importing, distributing, selling or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography

agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.