Crime

Hockey billet parent in Ontario faces sex-related charges involving youth: report

By Greg Davis & Robert Lothian Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 10:53 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Sexual exploitation charges laid against reported former Peterborough Petes’ billet'
Sexual exploitation charges laid against reported former Peterborough Petes’ billet
New details have emerged relating to charges laid against a reported former Peterborough Petes billet parent. Peterborough police announced Thursday evening the woman, who was first arrested on Feb. 21, now faces charges in connection to a second minor. Robert Lothian has the details.
A former Ontario Hockey League billet parent in Peterborough, Ont., faces multiple sex-related charges in connection with two youth.

The Peterborough Police Service say in early February, an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of a woman on Feb. 21.

She was initially charged with sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age and accessing child pornography.

Police never publicly reported the initial arrest.

The court documents state the woman “while in a position of trust or authority towards (name) was in a relationship with (name) that was exploitive.”

The court documents also allege that between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2023, the woman made available and distributed sexually explicit material to an individual under the age of 18. It is also alleged she made an “obscene picture, to wit: a digital image.”

TSN on Feb. 28 reported the accused is a Petes’ billet parent and that the complainant is a player.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Last week, police stated their ongoing investigation led to the woman’s second arrest earlier that day for another charge involving a second youth.

The woman was charged with another count of making sexually-explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age.

Police did not release the name of the woman to protect the identity of the complainant.

Court documents show the alleged incident occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, 2023.

She was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Friday. She was released to a surety with a future court date.

A court-ordered publication ban prevents identifying the complainants and any witnesses.

“The Peterborough Police Service is not looking for any other suspects,” police stated.

“We appreciate that there is public interest in this case.  The Peterborough Police Service is committed to ensuring the privacy of the victims and asks for your ongoing patience as the investigation continues and the case moves through the judicial process. As this case is before the courts, there will not be any further comment.”

The Petes did not respond to requests for comment.

