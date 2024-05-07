Slain woman’s grieving partner pushes for change to justice system

Send this page to someone via email

Jason Gaudreault has many memories of Tatjana Stefanski, his partner of four years.

“She just was the most beautiful soul, 100 per cent pure love,” Gaudreault told Global News.

The 44-year- old Lumby resident’s life was cut short last month as she became the victim of a homicide.

“I honestly have not been able to grieve properly yet. I’m dealing with way too many situations with legalities,” he said wiping away tears.

According to police, Stefanski was last seen on April 13 with her ex-husband.

Her body was found the next day on the outskirts of town.

A man was arrested in the area, but was released a short time later on a series of conditions.

According to Gaudreault, the man was seen again near their home days later. Police confirm a man was re-arrested and released.

No charges have been laid and no suspect has been named.

“I think this is a prime example of the catch-and-release policies and just everything that needs to be changed,” Gaudreault said.

Gaudreault said he and Stefanski’s two children, a 9-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, are now living in fear and are in hiding.

“Switching vehicles jumping from vehicle to vehicle, from house to house, friends and whatever else and everybody’s keeping quiet, and some people don’t even want to take us in because they’re scared that he’s going to come back after us,” he said.

The grieving man has even had to shut down his home-based business while in hiding

“We have no more income. That’s my only source of income and it’s all for this guy who has more rights than what we do as the victims,” Gaudreault said.

“So we’re the ones that are being treated like the prisoner.”

Lumby’s mayor echoed Gaudreault’s sentiment, adding the system is completely failing in this situation.

“It’s completely unacceptable that this is the way it works and the family has zero help from anybody and yet the suspect roams the streets,” said Lumby mayor Kevin Acton.

Gaudreault is now determined to fight for an improved system in honour of his slain partner.

“That’s what this movement is for … justice for Tatjana,” Gaudreault said. “The laws have got to change. We’re tired of it.”

A Facebook page called Justice For Tatjana has been started to help push for change, but Gaudreault said there are also other ways the public can help make an impact.

“Share our story. Get it out to whoever you can. Join the cause. Help support that movement,” he said.

“Let’s send a tidal wave to Parliament. Let’s get this changed so victims no longer have to suffer.”

While he pushes for change, he does it remembering a woman who loved life and whose traits he’ll miss profoundly.

“Her aura, her presence by my side always,” he said. “She was my rock.”