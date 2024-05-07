Menu

Crime

Wanted Peterborough woman spits on officers during arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Undated file photo of handcuffs View image in full screen
A Peterborough woman faces assault charges because officers say she spat on them during her arrest on Monday. Getty Images
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a woman wanted on warrants spat on officers during her arrest on Monday afternoon.

Police say around 4:30 p.m., officers on regular bike patrol on a trail near McDonnel and Reid streets spotted a woman who was wanted on warrants for assault, and failing to attend court and comply with an appearance notice.

Police say when the woman noticed the officer, she began walking away in a nearby creek and then attempted to climb a retaining wall. She then got back into the creek before she was taken into custody.

Officers allege that as they were walking her to a nearby road, she spat twice at one of the officers and then spat at another officer while being placed into a police cruiser.

A 45-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and further charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of failing to comply with probation.

The woman is being held in custody and will appear in court Tuesday.

