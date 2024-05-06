Multiple police services make arrests in Guelph LCBO thefts

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation by Guelph, Ont., police into a number of thefts at LCBO stores in the city has led to a pair of arrests.

Members of the Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) team were working alongside officials with the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Canada Border Services Agency, and other police services on the case.

They were investigating the theft of more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores in Guelph and across the province.

Through the investigation, they identified a male suspect whom police were able to locate on Sunday.

He along with another man were found sleeping in a car that was reported stolen at an address in St. Catherines.

Members of Guelph police BEAT team with help from Niagara Regional Police Service blocked the vehicle using both marked and unmarked cruisers.

Investigators say both men tried to escape in the stolen vehicle but were eventually placed under arrest. After providing police with fake identification, investigators were able to learn their true identities.

A 27-year-old and a 35-year-old, both of no fixed address, are facing a number of charges. The younger male also has outstanding warrants in 10 other jurisdictions.

Both men were held for bail hearings in Guelph.