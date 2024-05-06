Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multiple police services make arrests in Guelph LCBO thefts

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 6, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation by Guelph, Ont., police into a number of thefts at LCBO stores in the city has led to a pair of arrests.

Members of the Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) team were working alongside officials with the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Canada Border Services Agency, and other police services on the case.

They were investigating the theft of more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores in Guelph and across the province.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Through the investigation, they identified a male suspect whom police were able to locate on Sunday.

He along with another man were found sleeping in a car that was reported stolen at an address in St. Catherines.

Members of Guelph police BEAT team with help from Niagara Regional Police Service blocked the vehicle using both marked and unmarked cruisers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say both men tried to escape in the stolen vehicle but were eventually placed under arrest. After providing police with fake identification, investigators were able to learn their true identities.

A 27-year-old and a 35-year-old, both of no fixed address, are facing a number of charges. The younger male also has outstanding warrants in 10 other jurisdictions.

Both men were held for bail hearings in Guelph.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices