Shooting in Lachine leaves two men seriously injured

Two men are in hospital after being gunned down in Lachine on Sunday night.
Gun fire was first reported just after 11:20 p.m. on 42nd Avenue near Saint-Joseph street, according to police.
The men, a 28-year-old and a 33-year-old, were discovered on the residential street by first responders with “serious” gunshot wounds to the upper body.
According to Caroline Chevrefils, Montreal police spokesperson, one of the men was inside a car, while the other was found outside the vehicle, but not far away.
Despite their significant injuries, both men are expected to recover.
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, Chevrefils said. It remains unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire between the men and their attackers.
The suspects involved in the possible drive-by shooting are said to have fled the scene before police could arrive.
Investigators said they will be speaking with witnesses to get a description of the vehicle that drove off.
