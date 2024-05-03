‘Fresh’ new Calgary play features Sherlock Holmes as a woman

See more sharing options

Some talented Calgarians are hitting the stage with a real twist on a long tradition.

Cast and crew at Vertigo Theatre are rehearsing for the Canadian premiere of “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson – #2B.”

The play brings us a very modern take on a couple of classic characters.

In this mystery/comedy, written by American playwright Kate Hamill, Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson are now women.

Julie Orton plays Holmes, still known as Sherlock.

“There’s a running joke throughout the play that everyone keeps calling her Shirley,” Orton said. “In this version, there’s sort of this odd couple, female roommate dynamic.”

Tahirih Vejdani plays Joan Watson.

“We see Watson, an American, find their way in London,” Vejdani said.

The traditional turn-of-the-20th-century British setting is also altered, with the story taking place in modern-day London.

“It’s also fun to see two female characters get to be centre stage in a mystery,” Orton said. “Seeking out solutions.”

“Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson – #2B” runs from May 11 through June 9 at Vertigo Theatre.

“It offers a fresh and new perspective,” Vejdani said. “I think that’s important.”