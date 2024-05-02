1 dead after morning fire engulfs Welland, Ont. home

See more sharing options

One person is dead following a residential house fire in Niagara Region.

Police say the blaze started before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and engulfed a home around David Street and Sauer Avenue in Welland.

Welland Fire revealed the flames were intense enough to compromise the structural integrity of the residence.

The body of the deceased male found in the house and has yet to be identified.

A postmortem is to be scheduled in the next few days, according to police.

The body of a dog was also found.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be criminal, say investigators.

The Office of the Fire Marshall (OFM) is leading a probe into the cause.

No estimates on the cost of damage have been released.