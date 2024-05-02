Shot fired at breakroom window of Waterloo business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A gunshot was fired at the window of a business in Waterloo as a man was leaving the breakroom, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police said the gun was fired into the window of a breakroom just after a 59-year-old man had left.

There were no other employees inside the room when the shooting occurred.

While police did not provide the business’s name, they said that the shooting occurred near Kumpf and Randall drives.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.