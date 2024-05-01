Menu

Traffic

March Manitoba highway crash claims 2 more victims: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Two more people have died as a result of a car crash on Highway 30 in March, Manitoba RCMP say.

A 35-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash, which took place between Portage la Prairie and Neepawa on March 23, and police say a 36-year-old man from Langruth and a 19-year-old from The Pas have also died of injuries sustained in the accident.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

RCMP believe the 19-year-old’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit the vehicle head-on. A two-year-old boy had minor injuries in the crash but survived.

Police continue to investigate and are waiting for reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

