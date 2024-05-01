March Manitoba highway crash claims 2 more victims: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have died as a result of a car crash on Highway 30 in March, Manitoba RCMP say.

A 35-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash, which took place between Portage la Prairie and Neepawa on March 23, and police say a 36-year-old man from Langruth and a 19-year-old from The Pas have also died of injuries sustained in the accident.

RCMP believe the 19-year-old’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit the vehicle head-on. A two-year-old boy had minor injuries in the crash but survived.

Police continue to investigate and are waiting for reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office and a forensic collision reconstructionist.