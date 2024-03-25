Toddler survives deadly Manitoba car crash, others sustain serious injuries

A woman is dead, two others seriously injured, and a toddler is doing OK after a car crash Saturday night.
When RCMP arrived at the site of the crash, Highway 50 at Road 99 North in the Rural Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone, Man., officers said two people were getting medical treatment.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Sandy Bay First Nation, died at the scene, authorities said. Her 36-year-old passenger from Langruth was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
A 19-year-old from the Pas was taken to Winnipeg hospital and is currently in critical condition, RCMP said. A two-year old with him, buckled into a car seat, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and has been released.
Police said investigation has determined a southbound car, driven by the 19-year-old, crossed into the northbound lane and hit the oncoming vehicle head-on.
The investigation continues.
