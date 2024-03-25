Menu

Canada

Toddler survives deadly Manitoba car crash, others sustain serious injuries

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, N.L. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A woman is dead, two others seriously injured, and a toddler is doing OK after a car crash Saturday night.

When RCMP arrived at the site of the crash, Highway 50 at Road 99 North in the Rural Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone, Man., officers said two people were getting medical treatment.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Sandy Bay First Nation, died at the scene, authorities said. Her 36-year-old passenger from Langruth was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 19-year-old from the Pas was taken to Winnipeg hospital and is currently in critical condition, RCMP said. A two-year old with him, buckled into a car seat, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and has been released.

Police said investigation has determined a southbound car, driven by the 19-year-old, crossed into the northbound lane and hit the oncoming vehicle head-on.

The investigation continues.

