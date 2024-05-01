Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia mass shooting: progress report released on response to public inquiry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting'
RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
RELATED: The head of the RCMP acknowledged “mistakes were made” as he unveiled the force’s plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting. Skye Bryden-Blom reports – Mar 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An independent committee released today its first report on how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.

The federal-provincial inquiry, known as the Mass Casualty Commission, submitted a final report last year that included 130 non-binding recommendations for change, half of which focus on policing.

The document released today by the 16-member Progress Monitoring Committee includes a thorough accounting of the actions taken by the federal and Nova Scotia governments and the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to conduct comprehensive review of policing in the province'
Nova Scotia to conduct comprehensive review of policing in the province

Content regarding the Mounties, however, largely reflects what the police force had to say in March when it released its own progress report in Nova Scotia.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the monitoring committee met for the first time last September, chairwoman Linda Lee Oland said the group can’t force the Mounties and government officials to do anything.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She said the public will play a key role in ensuring the inquiry’s recommendations do not gather dust.

The inquiry’s final report found the RCMP missed warning signs about the killer, including reports of domestic violence, possession of illegal firearms and repeated run-ins with the law — and it also found the Mounties were poorly organized and failed to promptly send alerts to the public until it was too late for some victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices