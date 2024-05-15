Saskatoon Fire Department announces Doug Wegren as new chief

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) announced a new chief on Wednesday, saying Doug Wegren will step into the role on Thursday.

Wegren was the assistant chief for the department and will now replace Morgan Hackl, who retired in March after 36 years of service.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead such an esteemed fire service in the community that I call home,” Wegren said in a city release Wednesday evening.

He said he is committed to working with partners and all orders of government to meet city needs.

“It is an honor to work with the exceptional individuals at SFD, and I am excited to lead a dedicated team in providing emergency response to the residents of Saskatoon and the surrounding area,” Wegren added.

The city said Wegren has been with SFD for 25 years, starting his career as a firefighter and EMT before moving into several instructor roles, assistant chief of logistics and acting fire chief.

“Doug is a strong and collaborative leader who has built close ties with the Saskatoon community,” city manager Jeff Jorgenson said.