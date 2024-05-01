Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seek suspect in convenience store robbery

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 1, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Guelph police are investigating a robbery at an east-end convenience store. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating a robbery at an east-end convenience store. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in the east end.

Officers went to the business near Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a man was seen approaching the counter to pay for a can of pop. As the clerk was completing the sale, the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded money.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the suspect was seen putting his hand inside a reusable bag, implying that he had a weapon. However, no weapon was seen.

Investigators say the suspect fled on foot with a small amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Trending Now

The suspect is six feet one inch tall with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, dark shoes, a white surgical mask and a white cloth around his head.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7189 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices