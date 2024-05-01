Guelph police seek suspect in convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in the east end.

Officers went to the business near Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a man was seen approaching the counter to pay for a can of pop. As the clerk was completing the sale, the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded money.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the suspect was seen putting his hand inside a reusable bag, implying that he had a weapon. However, no weapon was seen.

Investigators say the suspect fled on foot with a small amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is six feet one inch tall with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, dark shoes, a white surgical mask and a white cloth around his head.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7189 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.