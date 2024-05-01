Guelph police seek suspect in convenience store robbery

Guelph police say they are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in the east end.
Officers went to the business near Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say a man was seen approaching the counter to pay for a can of pop. As the clerk was completing the sale, the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded money.
Police say the suspect was seen putting his hand inside a reusable bag, implying that he had a weapon. However, no weapon was seen.
Investigators say the suspect fled on foot with a small amount of cash. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is six feet one inch tall with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, dark shoes, a white surgical mask and a white cloth around his head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7189 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- Infant, grandparents killed in Highway 401 crash after police pursuit from LCBO robbery
- Trump faces jail threat as judge fines him for breaking gag order during trial
- London sword attack: 14-year-old killed, 4 injured by man on stabbing spree
- Parents of slain Halifax teen grapple with grief, anger: ‘No one listened’
Comments