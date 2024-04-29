‘Full withdrawal of service’: TTC workers OK strike mandate as negotiations continue

Send this page to someone via email

After avoiding job action with trade and electrical workers, the TTC faces another possible disruption with the union representing 12,000 staff approving a strike mandate.

ATU Local 113, which represents the workers who operate and maintain the TTC, said in a news release Monday members voted “overwhelmingly in support” of a strike mandate.

While no strike date has been set, negotiations are ongoing. However, the union said its members are prepared for a “full withdrawal of service” if no progress is made.

“We’ve seen an incredible turnout with 9253 members engaging in the voting process, of which 9094 (98.28 per cent) voted to strike,” said Marvin Alfred, president of ATU Local 113, in the release.

“The overwhelming support for strike action is a clear message to the TTC, the City, and the Province, that our membership is ready to act. We are following the direction of our membership.”

The union added its members are “clearly angry and upset” over how they’re treated on the job, and want to “protect our future,” citing the need for job security. Its current deal expired on March 31.

In a statement, TTC CEO Rick Leary said both sides have been “working hard” since February to reach a deal.

“The bargaining teams from ATU and the TTC remain at the table where they continue to negotiate a new collective agreement to replace the one that expired on March 31, 2024,” he said.

“The TTC values the important and challenging work that all our employees do every day to deliver safe and reliable service – the employees in ATU Local 113 are an integral part of our operations.”

The workers represented by ATU Local 113 include bus, streetcar, wheel-trans and subway operators, collectors, cleaning staff and maintenance workers. Leary said any job action from the union would “almost certainly lead to service disruptions.”

Last Monday, the TTC avoided a potential disruption when it reached an agreement with the union representing 650 trades and electrical workers.

CUPE Local 2 said the tentative agreement was reached early Monday after an “intense” weekend of negotiations.

“This tentative agreement is a significant win for our members, reinforcing our commitment to their well-being and the safety of all Torontonians,” said Sumit Guleria, president of CUPE Local 2.

“The negotiated wages will provide much needed relief from the rising cost of living, helping our workers cope with increasing expenses and ensuring a fair standard of living for themselves and their families,” Guleria said.

The union said the specific details of the agreement will not be released until the members review and vote on it.

Leary called that agreement a “fair deal that is affordable for the TTC and respectful for the important work the 650 members of CUPE Local 2 do every day to keep our system safe and our service reliable.”

Between 2011 and 2023, unionized TTC employees were deemed an essential service by provincial law and were not allowed to strike. However, that was overturned in 2023 by an Ontario Superior Court ruling that restored TTC employees’ right to strike.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues