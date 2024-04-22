Menu

Canada

TTC avoids strike after reaching tentative agreement with trades, electrical workers

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 9:04 am
1 min read
A strike has been averted after the TTC and the union representing more than 650 trades and electrical workers reached a tentative agreement.

CUPE Local 2 said a tentative agreement was reached early Monday after an “intense” weekend of negotiations.

“This tentative agreement is a significant win for our members, reinforcing our commitment to their well-being and the safety of all Torontonians,” said Sumit Guleria, president of CUPE Local 2.

“The negotiated wages will provide much needed relief from the rising cost of living, helping our workers cope with increasing expenses and ensuring a fair standard of living for themselves and their families,” Guleria said.

The union said the specific details of the agreement will not be released until the members review and vote on it.

The TTC said early Monday in a tweet that a tentative agreement was reached “avoiding labour and service disruptions.”

CEO Rick Leary said in a statement that the agreement is a “fair deal that is affordable for the TTC and respectful for the important work the 650 members of CUPE Local 2 do every day to keep our system safe and our service reliable.”

