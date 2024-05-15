No suspect info after man seriously injured in Toronto shooting

Toronto police say they don’t have any suspect information after a man was seriously injured in a shooting.
Police said officers responded to the Cedarvale and Cosburn avenues area, near Woodbine Avenue, at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday.
A man was found with injuries and was rushed to hospital.
Police initially said his injuries were life-threatening, but in an update reported that he is in stable condition.
Cosburn Avenue was closed in the area after the incident.
