Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No suspect info after man seriously injured in Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 7:16 am
1 min read
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they don’t have any suspect information after a man was seriously injured in a shooting.

Police said officers responded to the Cedarvale and Cosburn avenues area, near Woodbine Avenue, at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was found with injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Police initially said his injuries were life-threatening, but in an update reported that he is in stable condition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Cosburn Avenue was closed in the area after the incident.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices