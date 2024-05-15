No suspect info after man seriously injured in Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they don’t have any suspect information after a man was seriously injured in a shooting.

Police said officers responded to the Cedarvale and Cosburn avenues area, near Woodbine Avenue, at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was found with injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Police initially said his injuries were life-threatening, but in an update reported that he is in stable condition.

Cosburn Avenue was closed in the area after the incident.

SHOOTING:

Cosburn Ave & Cedarlvale Ave

3:08am

– victim is in stable condition

– Cosburn is closed from Cedarvale to Gledhill

– use alternate routes#GO1044258

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 15, 2024