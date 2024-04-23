Ontario police trying to find out who’s responsible for calling 911 more than 1,000 times

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re trying to find out who was responsible for making more than 1,000 911 calls within hours on Monday.

Police said that at 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Norfolk County OPP officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at a location on James Street in Delhi, Norfolk County.

Officers “conducted a thorough patrol of the area” but the caller wasn’t found and no emergency situation was seen, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Between 12:15 a.m. and 9:05 a.m., around 1,150 similar calls to 911 were made, police said.

“No emergency situations were reported or observed in connection with these calls,” police said.

Investigators said they’re now looking to the public for help in identifying the individual or individuals who were responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

“False or misleading 911 calls can lead to charges of public mischief,” OPP said.

“These calls divert valuable resources and time away from genuine emergencies, potentially endangering lives. The resources expended on responding to false calls could instead be utilized to assist individuals facing real emergencies, highlighting the importance of using 911 responsibly.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.