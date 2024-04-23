Body found in U.S. waters amid search for missing B.C. kayakers: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in British Columbia say United States authorities searching for a pair of missing kayakers have found a body in the San Juan Islands of Washington state.

Searchers south of the border have not yet identified the person as one of the missing kayakers, according to RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy.

Grandy says only one body has been located in the search.

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said Daniel MacAlpine, 36, and Nicholas West, 26, went missing Saturday while kayaking between D’Arcy Island and Island View Beach, just north of Victoria.

They pair was in a teal blue fibreglass kayak.

The search for the pair expanded south into U.S. waters on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.