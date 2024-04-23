Menu

Canada

Body found in U.S. waters amid search for missing B.C. kayakers: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP ask for public’s help locating kayakers who did not return from trip near Vancouver Island'
RCMP ask for public’s help locating kayakers who did not return from trip near Vancouver Island
RELATED: Helicopters are continuing to search the waters over D’Arcy Island, looking for 36-year-old Daniel MacAlpine and 26-year-old Nicolas West. They disappeared as they kayaked Saturday afternoon.
Police in British Columbia say United States authorities searching for a pair of missing kayakers have found a body in the San Juan Islands of Washington state.

Searchers south of the border have not yet identified the person as one of the missing kayakers, according to RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy.

Click to play video: '1 of 2 missing U.S. fishermen found adrift in life raft off Vancouver Island'
1 of 2 missing U.S. fishermen found adrift in life raft off Vancouver Island

Grandy says only one body has been located in the search.

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said Daniel MacAlpine, 36, and Nicholas West, 26, went missing Saturday while kayaking between D’Arcy Island and Island View Beach, just north of Victoria.

They pair was in a teal blue fibreglass kayak.

The search for the pair expanded south into U.S. waters on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

