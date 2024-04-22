One dead in ‘unfolding police incident’ in Chilliwack, B.C.

One person is dead and B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has deployed to Chilliwack amid what RCMP have described as an “unfolding police incident.”
Police cordoned off a section of road near Mary Street and Spadina Avenue near Yale Road Monday afternoon.
Investigators erected a tent near a blue pickup truck. Video from the scene showed the truck’s doors open and its windshield smashed with a gaping hole on the passenger side.
Witness Autumn Fayant told Global News officers arrived on scene around 12:15 p.m. and boxed the truck in.
She said she believed the truck’s occupant had kicked the windshield out from the inside.
“They took him out of the car, he was trying to get up and run kind of,” she said. “His feet were horribly bloody.”
“They couldn’t get him into handcuffs right away just because he had tucked his arms under his stomach … it took two of them to get his arms out,” she added.
More officers arrived and were eventually able to get the man into handcuffs, but when they tried to lift him off the ground he “just went fully limp,” Fayant said.
Paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate the man, but were not successful, she said.
RCMP said the incident was not a shooting, and that there was no risk to public safety.
The Independent Investigations Office confirmed the incident was a fatality, and that it had taken conduct of the investigation.
