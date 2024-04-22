Menu

Crime

One dead in ‘unfolding police incident’ in Chilliwack, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 6:47 pm
1 min read
RCMP at the scene of a fatal incident in Chilliwack on Monday, April 22, 2024. View image in full screen
RCMP at the scene of a fatal incident in Chilliwack on Monday, April 22, 2024. Global News
One person is dead and B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has deployed to Chilliwack amid what RCMP have described as an “unfolding police incident.”

Police cordoned off a section of road near Mary Street and Spadina Avenue near Yale Road Monday afternoon.

IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey

Investigators erected a tent near a blue pickup truck. Video from the scene showed the truck’s doors open and its windshield smashed with a gaping hole on the passenger side.

Witness Autumn Fayant told Global News officers arrived on scene around 12:15 p.m. and boxed the truck in.

She said she believed the truck’s occupant had kicked the windshield out from the inside.

“They took him out of the car, he was trying to get up and run kind of,” she said. “His feet were horribly bloody.”

Trending Now

“They couldn’t get him into handcuffs right away just because he had tucked his arms under his stomach … it took two of them to get his arms out,” she added.

More officers arrived and were eventually able to get the man into handcuffs, but when they tried to lift him off the ground he “just went fully limp,” Fayant said.

Paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate the man, but were not successful, she said.

RCMP said the incident was not a shooting, and that there was no risk to public safety.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed the incident was a fatality, and that it had taken conduct of the investigation.

