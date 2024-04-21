Man dragged by his own SUV in downtown Edmonton carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man was dragged and run over by his own SUV during a carjacking in a downtown Edmonton parking lot on Saturday, according to police.

At about 11:35 a.m. April 20, police were called to a hit and run in the area of Jasper Avenue and 118th Street.

Police said an unknown person carjacked an SUV, believed to be a Jeep Cherokee, from a man in a restaurant parking lot.

The owner of the SUV was then dragged and run over as the SUV fled through a nearby alleyway. The vehicle then headed east on Jasper Avenue, according to police.

EMS responded and took the victim to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Several police vehicles and officers were at the Earls parking lot on Saturday. The Edmonton Police Service said its major collision investigation section continues to investigate.

View image in full screen A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after his vehicle was carjacked in a parking lot in the area of Jasper Avenue and 118th Street Saturday, April 20, 2024. Global News

Police believe the incident was isolated and the people involved “may be known to one another.”

The exact make, model and licence plate of the vehicle remains under investigation.

Police are still looking for the SUV and the alleged carjacker. Anyone who has video of the incident, or saw it happen, is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.