Person calls police after coming across crash that killed 2 in Durham Region

A person called police after coming across the scene of a crash that killed two people in Durham Region, officers say.

Durham Regional Police said the crash happened on Thorah Side Road, south of Regional Road 15, in the Township of Brock.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, but “the collision had occurred a period of time prior to a citizen coming across the collision and notifying police,” officers said.

The vehicle had been heading south when the driver lost control and went into a drainage culvert on the east side of the road, police said.

“The motor vehicle rolled as it entered the ditch and became submerged in water on its roof,” police said.

A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were found dead inside the vehicle.

It’s not clear why the driver may have lost control.

“It is also unknown at this time what the time period is between the collision and the vehicle being discovered,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

“I can tell you that when emergency services arrived on scene, the vehicle was cold to the touch and there were signs of frost forming, which may allude to a large time gap after the collision.”

The roadway was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

The investigation is still ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.