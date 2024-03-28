Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Clandestine shatter lab busted in rural B.C. town: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
FILE. The Vancouver Police Department Gang Unit shared this image of shatter. View image in full screen
FILE. The Vancouver Police Department Gang Unit shared this image of shatter. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A clandestine laboratory used for the production of shatter, a chemically concentrated extract from cannabis, was busted by the RCMP in rural Beaverdell this week.

The investigation into the lab started earlier this year, but on Wednesday the RCMP executed a search and ultimately took the lab down.

“Due to the hazardous nature of the property, the RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response team and Forensic Identification Section were mobilized to assist, mitigate and disassemble the lab,”  Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the RCMP in B.C., said.

Click to play video: 'Debunking myths around medicinal marijuana'
Debunking myths around medicinal marijuana
Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to gather evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Shatter is a potent pot product that is made by extracting THC from the plant, then making a concentrate of up to 90 per cent THC that users then smoke or vape.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices