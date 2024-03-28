Clandestine shatter lab busted in rural B.C. town: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A clandestine laboratory used for the production of shatter, a chemically concentrated extract from cannabis, was busted by the RCMP in rural Beaverdell this week.

The investigation into the lab started earlier this year, but on Wednesday the RCMP executed a search and ultimately took the lab down.

“Due to the hazardous nature of the property, the RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response team and Forensic Identification Section were mobilized to assist, mitigate and disassemble the lab,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the RCMP in B.C., said.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to gather evidence.

Shatter is a potent pot product that is made by extracting THC from the plant, then making a concentrate of up to 90 per cent THC that users then smoke or vape.