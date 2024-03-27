Menu

Crime

Edmonton piano teacher charged with sexual assault; police seek other victims

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 7:14 pm
1 min read
Cassius Alleyne, 59, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. View image in full screen
Cassius Alleyne, 59, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Courtesy: Edmonton police
A 59-year-old piano teacher has been charged after reports a 10-year-old girl who was music student had been sexually assaulted “on a number of occasions,” Edmonton police said.

Police were notified on March 14.

“The assaults reportedly took place during piano lessons while the child’s mother was in another part of the house,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

On March 26, Cassius Alleyne, 59, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said the accused may have been teaching piano lessons to children and adults for seven years. They said he typically teaches lessons in the homes of his students.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Alleyne was released with conditions, including not to have contact or communication with anyone under 16 years of age, and not to attend any public swimming area, school, daycare, playground, youth shelter or public library.

Edmonton teacher charged with child luring and child pornography
