Former Parkland School Division teacher charged with sex crimes

A former teacher of a rural K-9 school southwest of Edmonton is facing charges related to having sexual relations with a minor.

Over the summer, Devon RCMP received a report of sexual interference involving an adult and a youth. The investigation was referred to the K Division central Alberta district general investigation section.

As a result of an investigation, on August 1, RCMP arrested 30-year-old Spruce Grove resident, Catherine Valiquette.

She was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, which is touching a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada that’s under 16 years old— for a sexual purpose.

Spruce Grove resident, Catherine Valiquette, 30, as seen in a school photo. Credit: Graminia School website

Valiquette used to be a teacher at Graminia School, located just across the North Saskatchewan River from Devon in Parkland County.

The school’s staff directory listed Valiquette as a teacher for both 2021/2022 and last year. She is not listed on the staff directory for the current school year.

A letter from Graminia principal Treena Neumann, obtained by Global News, stated:

“In an effort to maintain full transparency, I’d like to draw your attention to a serious matter that is now before courts and involves an individual with former ties to Graminia School. We are aware of allegations and criminal charges being laid by the RCMP involving Catherine Valiquette. There is a publication ban so there is no further information we can share.”

Her statement went on to say:

“Safety and well-being of all students and staff in our schools is our highest priority, so we wanted to ensure you were informed of the matter. Parkland School Division will not be releasing any statements, as a matter of respect for the court process and respect for the privacy of all involved.”

Global News also reached out to the Parkland School Division when the charges were first laid and was told it would not be releasing any statements, “as a matter of respect for the court process and respect for the privacy of all involved.”

Because of the publication ban, any information that may identify any alleged victim will not be released.