Edmonton teacher charged with child luring and child pornography: RCMP

An Edmonton teacher has been arrested and charged with child luring and making, transmitting and possessing child pornography after Florida police give a tip to Parkland County RCMP.

The teacher is also being investigated for similar offences in an ongoing case in Florida.

Brennan Gorman, 27, was arrested in his home in St. Albert by RCMP.

“ICE (internet child exploitation unit) was actively targeting Gorman as the suspect in the Parkland County case when they received a tip from the West Palm Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida,” said Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

Authorities in Florida were investigating Gorman in connection with the disappearance of a female youth. Florida police believed that he might be involved or have information about her disappearance.

The Florida girl has been found and police believe that Gorman wasn’t involved in the case.

However, child luring and child pornography charges are pending for interactions he is accused of having with the youth online.

Gorman has been employed at the following locations:

Balwin Junior High

Belmead School (2022)

Good Shepherd School (2020)

Little Learners Fort Road daycare (2021)

Little Learners St. Albert daycare (2021)

Klarvatten Plaza Daycare, Edmonton (2019-2020)

Richard Secord Out of School Care, Edmonton (2018 -2019)

Discoveryland Childcare and Out of School Care, Edmonton (2018)

At his most recent position, at Balwin Junior High, he was tasked with teaching kids on the autism spectrum.

Gorman may have used an alias, ‘Steve,’ online while talking with youth but police alleged he had been identifying himself as a teacher to the victims.

Gorman has been released from custody under a number of court-ordered conditions including that he cannot work in a position that gives him authority or trust over youth and he must not attend any schools.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

Edmonton Public Schools confirmed Gorman is no longer is employed by the division and said they are taking the charges and investigation very seriously.

“Ensuring students are safe while in our care is a responsibility we take very seriously; student safety is a top priority,” added Edmonton Public Schools.

ICE believes there may be more victims in the Edmonton area.

If anyone has any information regarding Gorman, they are encouraged to contact police at the non-emergency line, a local RCMP detachment or anonymously at Cybertip.ca.